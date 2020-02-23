LMGTE Pro post-qualifying comments

Austin 23 febbraio 2020

Alessandro Pier Guidi and Davide Rigon commented on their respective performances in qualifying on Sunday at Austin in Texas. The two Italians will start from the second and third rows respectively at the wheel of the 488 GTEs of AF Corse. "We are quite confident about the race", began Pier Guidi, "because I think we did a good job even though the programme was very tight. We didn't have high expectations for qualifying because we knew that the temperatures would cause us a few problems, but I am still optimistic about the race". Davide Rigon commented similarly after once again encountering various small problems during the free practice session. "We are not happy with the position, but I think today pole would have been very difficult. However, given that we weren't able to try the car with the new tyres and the qualifying setup due to the small oil leak in the second free practice session, we’re not too far behind the others, and the 488 GTE drove well along the track. So I would like to thank the entire team who have worked so hard to enable us to qualify. I had performed an excellent first assault on pole, but it was ruled out for infringing the track limits even though, in all honesty, I didn't really understand where I crossed them. The second attempt, therefore, was deliberately slower to avoid any penalty. As I said before, taking pole would have been very difficult today in any case. We still have to work to improve the balance of the car in race setup".