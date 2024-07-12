The 296 LMGT3s in action at São Paulo

Following the completion of the first two free practice sessions at Interlagos circuit in Brazil, the first day concludes for the Ferrari 296 LMGT3s, making their debut on the track hosting the 6 Hours of São Paulo this weekend, the fifth event of the 2024 FIA WEC season. Overall, the cars from the Maranello manufacturer accumulated 174 laps with the crews of number 55, composed of Alessio Rovera, François Heriau, and Simon Mann, and number 54, consisting of Davide Rigon, Thomas Flohr, and Francesco Castellacci.

Free practice 1. In the morning, the first practice session was interrupted after 50 of the scheduled 90 minutes due to the Lexus number 78 going off the track, resulting in a red flag to restore safety conditions (the time was made up in the second session held in the afternoon).

The two Ferraris of the Vista AF Corse team first used wet tyres when the session started with air and track temperatures at 17.5 and 20.30°C, respectively, then switched to slicks as the track dried. Overall, the number 55 crew completed 23 laps, one more than the number 54 296 LMGT3. The best lap time was set by Simon Mann at 1’36’’636, which earned sixth place in the standings for the number 55 Ferrari (driven by François Heriau and Alessio Rovera), 0’’755 behind the session-leading McLaren number 59. Thirteenth place went to the number 54 driven solely by Francesco Castellacci, who stopped the clocks at 1’37’’423.

Free Practice 2. The afternoon session, held under dry track conditions with air temperatures ranging from 19.4 to 16.8°C and track temperatures from 23.2 to 21°C, saw the number 55 296 LMGT3 securing third position. Ferrari official driver Rovera clocked the team's best time at 1’36’’201, trailing 0’’476 behind the leading Lexus number 87. The other Ferrari, with Flohr setting a best time of 1’36’’829, finished nine places further back. Both cars had all drivers from their respective crews taking turns behind the wheel during the afternoon session.

The programme. On Saturday, 13 July, the third free practice session (60 minutes) starts at 10:30 a.m., followed by the qualifying session from 2:30 to 2:42 p.m. and the Hyperpole for the ten fastest cars from 2:50 to 3:00 p.m. The green flag for the 6 Hours of São Paulo will be raised on 14 July at 11:30 a.m. (local time).