"Le Pesage": the week of the 24 Hours of Le Mans begins

The week-long countdown to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most eagerly anticipated race for fans of closed-wheel racing, has officially begun with the pre-race administrative checks and scrutineering, known in French as 'Le Pesage'.

Kessel cars. This lasts two days and involves all the crews starting the French marathon in their respective classes. Most of the 488 GTEs entered were checked today, while yesterday saw the turn of the two cars of Kessel Racing.

Female crew. The much-admired no. 83 is one of the biggest attractions for the media and fans, driven in the LMGTE Am class by the all-female crew of Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting. The Swiss team's second car, the no. 60, will be in the hands of three Italians Claudio Schiavoni, Sergio Pianezzola and Andrea Piccini, who usually compete in the European Le Mans Series. The scrutineering and administrative checks are a highly anticipated event for fans, offering them a close look at the cars and drivers before the action shifts to the 13,262-metre Circuit de la Sarthe.