Le Mans, the most highly-anticipated race of the year

Of all the events in the Season 9 calendar, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the most eagerly awaited of all, not just by fans, but also by the technicians, engineers and drivers too, owing to the fact that the French track offers such an electrifying and stimulating challenge.

Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of Ferrari GT Racing Car Design and Development, illustrates the difficulties and opportunities that a race like La Sarthe can present to the Ferrari crews and how the Maranello marque will be aiming at a noteworthy result.