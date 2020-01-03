Le Mans success story on display at Ferrari Museum

The ‘Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans’ exhibition, which will celebrate seventy years of Prancing Horse victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will be inaugurated on 15 January 2020 at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello. The space will host various models that have contributed to some of the most memorable pages in the history of the French endurance race. These include the 166 MM Barchetta Touring, the car in which Lord Selsdon and Luigi Chinetti won in 1949, and the 488 GTE that triumphed at the last edition with Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Daniel Serra.
The exhibition will pay tribute to the achievements of the cars, engineers and drivers that have claimed 36 titles over the decades, with 27 class wins and nine overall victories. There will also be a unique opportunity to view the famous La Sarthe race trophy.
‘Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans’ will remain open until 19 April 2020 and joins the other current exhibitions: ‘Hypercars - The evolution of uniqueness’ and ‘90 years - Scuderia Ferrari, the complete history’.
