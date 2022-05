The world of motorsport has its majestic moments, steeped in tradition, anticipation and hopes. One of these is the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an 86,400-second long race for a glory that can transcend time itself. Actions, looks, and procedures that have been performed for eighty-eight editions, while remaining unique and unrepeatable. The magic of the wait for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, captured in this film.