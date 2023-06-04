Le Mans, 24 hours to win: Walkenhorst Motorsport

With a win in the Asian Le Mans Series 2023, the German team have secured a place on the starting grid of the 24 Hours of Le Mans where they will make their debut with a Ferrari 488 GTE entrusted to an American-Indonesian crew.

The team. Active in motorsport for over a decade, Malle’s team makes its maiden outing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans thanks to its triumph in the Asian Le Mans Series at the beginning of the year. The car will take the field in France with the number 100 decal, a further tip of the hat to the centenary of the legendary endurance race, brought on the track with the technical support of AF Corse.

The crew of the number 100. In the crew that triumphed in the Asian Le Mans Series 2023, Walkenhorst Motorsport has confirmed American Chandler Hull. The Dallas-based driver, despite having started competing late in life, has racked up a series of wins in recent years, focusing on GT3 racing since the 2022 season and claiming the title in the Asian Le Mans Series in February. He will be joined by another American, Jeffrey Segal, who already has several 24 Hours of Le Mans appearances under his belt with Ferrari, including a win in the GTE Am in 2015 with the American team Scuderia Corsa and runner-up spot in 2019 with JMW Motorsport. Rounding out the trio will be Indonesian Andrew Haryanto, who has previously finished on the podium at the circuit in Sarthe in 2021 with the Absolute Racing team.