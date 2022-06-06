Le Mans, 24 hours to win: JMW Motorsport

Today we look at JMW Motorsport, preparing for its eleventh 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMGTE Am class. The British team will field a Ferrari 488 GTE with a completely new crew.

The team. Founded in 2009 by driver James McWhirter, JMW Motorsport competes in the European Le Mans Series. It has many wins in its trophy cabinet alongside the 2012 and 2017 titles. This is the team’s twelfth appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, winning in 2017, finishing runner-up in 2019, and falling well short of the podium in 2021.

Number 66 crew. The team calls on the experienced Dutchman Renger Van der Zande. This is his fifth 24 Hours of Le Mans and his first in a Ferrari. Van der Zande’s career includes two races in the 2019 GT World Challenge America Pro Am with Ferrari, earning one win. He has three podiums to his name.

Two other US drivers make their debut: Jason Hart and Mark Kvamme. The latter took to the track last year with AF Corse in the Intercontinental GT Challenge. In 2015, he raced the Ferrari Challenge North America season in the Trofeo Pirelli Am.