The 87th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans has now entered its fifth hour, and Ferraris are among the leaders in both the GTE-Pro and GTE-Am classes.

GTE-Pro. In the main category, car no. 51 crewed by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Daniel Serra's took the lead and is fighting with the Porsche no. 93 and the Corvette no. 63. The 488 GTE no. 71 is sixth with Miguel Molina in his first stint after turns by Davide Rigon and Sam Bird. Car no. 89 of Risi Competizione's car is in 14th with Jules Gounon at the wheel.

GTE-Am. In the GTE-Am class, the Ferrari of JMW Motorsport is on the podium, while the cars of Scuderia Corsa, Clearwater Racing and Spirit of Race are also among the top ten. The women of Kessel Racing are 12th.