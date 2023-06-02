Le Mans, 24 hours to win: JMW Motorsport

JMW Motorsport will field a Ferrari 488 GTE with an Italian-French crew in its thirteenth start at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMGTE Am class.

The team. With many years of motorsport experience, the British team is a leading player in the European Le Mans Series, boasting multiple victories besides the 2012 and 2017 titles. It comes here from a podium finish in the 2023 season opener at the 4 Hours of Barcelona. Founded in 2009 by driver James McWhirter, this year marks its thirteenth appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where it won in 2017 and was runner-up in 2019. However, the last two editions saw it finish way off the podium. In 2022, this was following Balance of Performance decisions that penalised the Maranello cars.

Number 66 crew. This year, the 488 GTE has a different crew, with the trio of Frenchman Thomas Neubauer alongside Louis Prette and Giacomo Petrobelli as drivers. The young Frenchman is the defending Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli world champion, a title he secured in October at Imola, while Italo-Monegasque Prette won the Prancing Horse’s European one-make series in 2019. He also boasts a runner-up finish in the 2020 International GT Open. Giacomo Petrobelli, an experienced European Le Mans Series driver with the JMW Motorsport team, completes the crew.