Lawson, second at Hockenheim, moves up in the standings

With a consistent yet determined showing, Liam Lawson (Red Bull AF Corse) claimed an excellent runner-up spot in the second race of the DTM weekend at Hockenheim to edge further away at the head of the overall standings. The driver now holds a 14-point advantage over the nearest second-placed rival in the countdown to the final round of the season. Alex Albon in the other Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 (AlphaTauri AF Corse) posted sixth place.

High tension start. Emotions were running high from the get-go, with Liam Lawson third on the grid and Alex Albon, fifth, vying for positions in a tense struggle. Lawson’s #30 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 got involved in a long, heated duel with Van der Linde. After plenty of door to door tussling, the New Zealander racer with Red Bull AF Corse was able to get the better of his immediate rival in the general standings. However, whilst attempting an overtaking manoeuvre, Van der Linde was deemed by race authorities. Having secured the position, Lawson was able to dictate the pace, in spite of the ballast, breaking away before eventually finishing the race in second place ahead of Maximilian Götz.

An excellent sixth place finish for Alex Albon. After a delicate, tricky start to the race, the AlphaTauri AF Corse driver gained ground: in addition to a brilliantly swift, efficient pit stop, Albon was able to stage an intelligent defence in the second half of the race, fending off attacks from his most immediate pursuers, but whose bid for a higher position was hindered by the heavy success ballast as a result of the Race 1 podium.

The standings. Today's second place in the run-up to the final round of the season, helps Lawson consolidate his leadership in the overall standings: the New Zealander driver now holds 206 points compared to the 192 of Van der Linde. Götz follows on 180 points.