Lawson and Ferrari in Nuremberg top of DTM

The Norisring circuit hosts the final and decisive round of the DTM championship this weekend, where the drivers’ title will be awarded. Liam Lawson currently tops the standings in the Red Bull AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Nick Cassidy replaces Alex Albon in the AlphaTauri AF Corse Ferrari.

Four-way fight. There is still 120 minutes to go before the championship's only street circuit will decide the 2021 winner in a thrilling season finale. Four drivers remain in contention for the title, with Liam Lawson among the favourites, currently in first, thanks partly to his second and fourth places at Hockenheim last weekend. Red Bull AF Corse’s New Zealand driver kept his lead with 206 points and is now 14 points ahead of Kelvin Van der Linde, winner of Race-1 last Saturday. Maximiliam Götz lies third on 180 points. Marco Wittmann is further back but still not out of the running on 165. “I don’t know the Norisring, but I’m going to prepare as well as I can”, said Lawson during the Race-2 press conference at Hockenheim.

Replacements. Alex Albon of AlphaTauri AF Corse will not start on Nuremberg’s street circuit. He drove two excellent races at Hockenheim, where he finished sixth and second, securing him fifth place in the overall standings. The Thai driver will not race in the last DTM event due to concurrent Formula 1 commitments. As announced at the beginning of the season, the experienced New Zealander Nick Cassidy will take his place. “I’m really excited to join the team,” Cassidy said. “It’s been great following Liam and Alex: they did a fantastic job. I can’t wait to get on track at the Norisring. I really like the circuit where I have already raced in Formula 3. I am a rookie in the DTM championship, but I am motivated. I hope I can help the team win the Team Championship”.

The team title. Among the teams, Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse leads the special standings 68 points ahead of its closest rivals.

Programme. There will be two free practice sessions on Friday from 1pm to 1.40pm and from 4.05pm to 4.50pm. On Saturday morning, qualifying is from 10am to 10.20am, and then the lights will go out for Race-1 at 1.30pm. On Sunday, again from 10.00am to 10.20am, qualifying will decide the grid for the last race of the season, which will set off at 1.30pm.