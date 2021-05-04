Last DTM pre-season tests underway at Lausitzring

The Lausitzring circuit, south of Cottbus, near Germany’s border with Poland, will host the final official pre-season DTM test session. Over the next three days, the twenty drivers competing in the first round of 2021 from 18 to 20 June at Monza will take to the track.

The test will feature three Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020’s with Nick Cassidy, Alex Albon and Liam Lawson. New Zealander Cassidy will alternate with Thai Alex Albon in the Alpha Tauri car during the season, while Lawson will race the entire season for Red Bull.