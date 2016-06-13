13 giugno 2016

Misano Adriatico, 13 giugno 2016 – A win and a four podium finishes were the highlights for Ferrari of the third round of the season at the Marco Simoncelli World Circuit of Misano Adriatico, on the Adriatic See Riviera. The win came on Sunday after a what had been a pretty disappointing Saturday for the Prancing Horse customer teams. Super GT3. Mirko Venturi and Stefano Gai claimed a very sought after victory. They were hunting for it in race-1, but had to give up due to a puncture in the closing stages. The first stint was run on a very wet circuit which forced the safety car deployment for two laps. Venturi did not push keeping the third position behind Albuquerque (Audi) and Mancinelli (Ferrari 488 GT3 by Easy Race). At the drivers' change, Gai was in the lead in front of the sister car of Geri, Frassineti (Lamborghini by Ombra Racing), Agostini (Lamborghini by Antonelli) and Mapelli (Audi), as the latter was given a 30s handicap. The Black Bull Swiss Racing driver has always kept at least 10s advantage on Frassineti and did not have any problems ending first at the flag, leading Mapelli, who took over from Albuquerque, that managed to get past Frassineti at the last corner. GT3. Federico Leo and Eddie Cheever III, on the Ferrari 458 Italia of Scuderia Baldini 27, were very close to the win in the GT3 class. Leo lost first place with only four laps to go, but the podium was a good result after what have been an unlucky season so far. For the crew it was the second runner-up place of the weekend. Winning the race was the Audi of Emanuele Zonzini and Matias Russo. GT Cup. No wins nor podium finishes came from GT Cup category on Sunday while on Saturday a double podium finish had made the day brighter. In the race won by Benvenuti-De Marchi (Lamborghini by Imperiale Racing) on the second step of the podium were Mirko Zanardini and Vincenzo Sauto and Mauro Deodati and Emanuele Romani, both on the 458 Challenge EVOs of team Master KR Racing.Next round is at Mugello on July 16-17.