27 settembre 2016

Imola, 27 September 2016 – The weekend was most rewarding for the Ferrari customers' teams competing in the Italian GT Championship in Imola, where the Prancing Horse crews earned three wins and took the lead in the standings of the two most important categories. The performance in the GT-Cup class was less stellar. Black Bull goes wild. The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari turned out to be perfectly suited to the 488 GT3 which, on Saturday, dominated with Stefano Gai and Mirko Venturi at the wheel of the car of Black Bull Swisse Racing. The Ferrari number 46 bested the Aston Martin of Sini-Mugelli by over 11 seconds and the Lamborghini of Mul-Bortolotti by over 21 seconds. On Sunday, despite the penalties due to the win in Race-1, Gai e Venturi finished in fourth place in the race won by Mul-Bortolotti. Now, with only the final race at the Mugello left in the season's calendar, they lead the standing in Super GT3 class, two points ahead of the of Audi of Marco Mapelli and Filipe Albuquerque. Scuderia Baldini makes it a sweep. Things went even better in GT3 class for the Ferrari standard. In fact, Scuderia Baldini 27 Network finished first and second twice, thus giving fresh impetus to the title prospects of Eddie Cheever III and Federico Leo. The duo dominated the field in both races, being able to rely on two exceptional blockers like Lorenzo Casé (back after the ugly accident at the start of the season) and Simone Tempesta. The weekend's results have propelled Cheever III and Leo to the top of the standings, four points ahead of the Audi of Matias Russo and Emanuele Zonzini. GT-Cup. The GT-Cup provided the only disappointing aspect of the weekend. In fact Vincenzo Sauto's and Mirko Zanardini's title quest became very difficult: they were unable to do better than fifth place in Race-1 and are now 31 points behind Lamborghini's duo of Benvenuti-De Marchi. The starring role in Imola belonged to the 458 Challenge EVO of Sossio Del Prete and Dario Caso, who might even have won, had it not been for a penalty in Race-1. The next event will be on 15 and 16 October at the Mugello.