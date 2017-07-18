18 luglio 2017

Maranello, 18 July 2017 - The fourth round of the Italian GT championship took place over the weekend at Ferrari home circuit Mugello, with Ferrari customer teams sealing three wins and six podium finishes. Super GT3. The Ferrari 488 GT3s were hot on the tail of the BMW of Alberto Cerqui and Stefano Comandini in Race-1 of the Super GT3 class. Niccolò Schirò and Marco Cioci came second while Eddie Cheever III and Matteo Malucelli took third with Scuderia Baldini's car no. 27. Stefano Gai and Michele Rugolo finished fourth in what was the seasonal debut in the championship for Rugolo. Michele was key for the Black Bull Swiss Racing team's victory in Race-2. Gai and Rugolo finished almost 10 seconds ahead of the Lamborghini of Antonelli Motorsport crewed by Riccardo Agostini and Daniel Zampieri, while Schirò-Cioci came third for Easy Race. The Ferrari of Scuderia Baldini was placed sixth. GT3. Ferrari pulled off a double in the GT3 class where Nicola Benucci and Simone Niboli did the lion's share of the work, winning two races at the wheel of the 458 Italia GT3 of MP1 Corse. In Race-1 Francesco La Mazza and Marco Magli took third with the twin car of Easy Race, which finished a place higher in Race-2. Standings. In the Super GT3 class, 2016 champion Gai, leads on 108 points ahead of Malucelli and Cheever III on 91. Schirò is also going full out, 25 points off the top. In the GT3 class Alessandro Baccani and Paolo Venerosi lead in the Porsche of Ebimotors, while Nicola Benucci lags just 19 points behind while La Mazza and Magli are in third 21 points back. The next race is at Imola on 9 and 10 September.