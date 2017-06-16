16 giugno 2017

Monza, 16 June 2017 - The 2017 Italian GT Championship stays in Monza this weekend for the third round of the season. There will be 34 crews on the 5,973 metres of the track that has always hosted the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix (apart for the 1980 edition). Six Ferraris Ferrari will be competing. Super GT. After winning Race-2 in the last round at Misano, Alex Frassineti and Michele Beretta (Ombra Lamborghini) now top the Pro rankings but will have to deal with a 20-second time handicap and above all with Stefano Gai's determination to hit back. Gai won both the inaugural races at Imola in partnership with Mirko Venturi. The 31 year-old had to race alone in the 488 GT3 of Black Bull Swiss Racing at Misano as his teammate was out of action, but Venturi will be back at Monza. The favourites include Matteo Malucelli and Eddie Cheever III of Scuderia Baldini 27, currently second in the overall standings. Easy Race's Niccolò Schirò and Jaime Melo will drive the third Ferrari. Motoaki Ishikawa is among the non-Pro crews at the wheel of a Ferrari with the 488 GT3 of AF Corse. GT3. In the GT3 class, Lorenzo Bontempelli is very much in the running in partnership with Nicola Benucci in the Ferrari 458 Italia of MP1 Corse. Francesco La Mazza and Marco Magli will start both Monza races in a similar car entered by Easy Race. Race-1 kicks off at 3:05 pm on Saturday, while on Sunday Race-2 starts at 2:25 pm. All races will run for 48 minutes + 1 lap.