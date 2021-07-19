Iron Lynx Gives Ilott Le Mans Debut

Italian racing team Iron Lynx announced today that British racing driver Callum Ilott, Scuderia Ferrari’s official Formula 1 test driver, will drive for the team in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race on the weekend of 21/22 August.

Ilott, who is also the test and reserve driver for the Alfa Romeo F1 team, has raced for Iron Lynx in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS at Monza and Paul Ricard so far this season. He will compete again for the team in the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa at the end of the month, plus further GT World Challenge rounds at Barcelona and Nürburgring this year. This experience will serve him well as he prepares for the world’s most famous endurance race next month alongside car #80 teammates Rino Mastronardi and Matteo Cressoni.



Callum Ilott added: “It is a real honour to be chosen to drive for Iron Lynx and Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans – and an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down! There’s a great tradition of British drivers doing well there, and I will be aiming to make my own contribution to Le Mans history.”



Iron Lynx will return to Le Mans for a third year in the LMGTE Am class, with three Ferrari 488 GTEs including their all-female Iron Dames squad, which finished ninth in class in 2020. This year, Belgian Sarah Bovy steps up to the team, joining Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting in car #85. The #60 car will be driven by Italian racers Claudio Schiavoni, Paolo Ruberti and Raffaele Giammaria.

