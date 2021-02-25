Iron Lynx and Iron Dames launch the 2021 season

Iron Lynx has revealed details of its racing programmes ahead of the start of the 2021 season.

In total, the team will run 14 Ferrari entries across five championships during the year, competing at the pinnacle of world GT racing, including a return to the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans and for the first time ever, entry into the acclaimed FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

The team will expand its entry list to three cars in this year’s European Le Mans Series which will include official Competizioni GT driver, Miguel Molina, in the driver line-up. Iron Lynx will also enter two cars in the Michelin Le Mans Cup, four cars in the Ferrari Challenge Europe championship and a further two cars in the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup where, for the first time ever, the team will run two official Ferrari works line-ups.

Furthermore, the two entries into the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup will feature six professional drivers.

Scuderia Ferrari F1 test and Ferrari Driving Academy (FDA) driver, Callum Ilott, will partner with another FDA pilot Antonio Fuoco and the Competizioni GT driver Davide Rigon on the car #71. Meanwhile the #51 Iron Lynx car will be driven by defending champion Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen, official Competizioni GT drivers and Côme Ledogar who took pole position at Le Mans in 2020 and has distinguished himself at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3, winning in the GT World Challenge and ALMS.

Iron Dames, the special project created and led by Deborah Mayer with the aim of supporting women in motorsport, officially supported by FIA Women in Motorsport committee, will compete in five top level international competitions, including the European Le Mans Series where former Formula E, NASCAR and IndyCar driver Katherine Legge joins the driver line-up, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Michelin Le Mans Cup, the Ferrari Challenge and for the very first time, the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).