Budapest, 30 June 2017 – It's less than a week since the Ferrari Challenge Europe but the words Ferrari and Hungaroring are back in the frame for the fourth round of the International GT Open championship over the weekend. Pro. As usual, five Ferraris will be racing in the three categories: Pro, Pro-Am and Am. The Pro class will see the Spirit of Race pairing of Miguel Ramos and Mikkel Mac Jensen, who in the last outing at the Paul Ricard triumphed in Race-1 and are now only five points off the top of the standings. They will have to cope with current championship leaders Albert Costa and Philipp Frommenwiler (Lexus), Thomas Biagi and Giovanni Venturini (Lamborghini) and Victor Bouveng and Fran Rueda (BMW). Pro-Am. In the Pro-Am class, AF Corse drivers Marco Cioci and Giuseppe Perazzini head the standings two points clear of the McLaren of Shaun Balfe and Bob Bell. This class also includes the Ferrari of FF Corse crewed by Ivor Dunbar and Johnny Mowlem, who are experiencing a rich season of highs and lows. Am. A Ferrari crew is also racing in the Am Class. Alex Moiseev and Davide Rizzo will be at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Kaspersky Motorsport, which boasts a two-point lead over the Mercedes of Antonio Coimbra and Luis Silva. The same class also sees Fu Songyang and Rino Mastronardi in action for SF Racing. Race-1 is at 4:15 pm on Saturday and Race-2 at 2:15 pm on Sunday.