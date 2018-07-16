16 luglio 2018

Lakeville, 16 July 2018 – Ferrari has a record of success that is both historic and current at Lime Rock Park, as the classic track will play host this weekend when the track stages the Northeast Grand Prix for Round 7 of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Ferrari claimed victories in both the GT-Am and GT-Pro classes when Pirelli World Challenge visited the Connecticut circuit in June, and will look to add to that winning record as IMSA stages an all-GT headliner event this Saturday. Scuderia Corsa. Scuderia Corsa returns its Ferrari 488 GT3 to action in Saturday’s two-hour, 40-minute race. Team regular Cooper MacNeil will share the wheel of the No. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari with Gunnar Jeannette for action on the tight seven-turn, 1.5-mile circuit. MacNeil is fourth in the GTD point standings after six of 11 races. Jeannette joined the team for the 2018 endurance classics at Daytona, Sebring and Watkins Glen – placing second in the Twelve Hours of Sebring. “We’re proud to represent Ferrari at a GT-only event,” said Scuderia Corsa co-founder and Team Owner, Giacomo Mattioli. “Lime Rock provides a perfect venue for us to achieve strong results. Having Gunnar join us is very welcome. His patience and experience should go a long way at a race known for attrition.” Ferrari winning tradition. Lime Rock Park opened for competition on April 28, 1957. The winner of the first two-liter race was Bruce Kessler in a Ferrari 500 Testa Rossa. That car later finished second in the over two-liter main event, edged out at the line by Walt Hansgen’s Jaguar. Don Vitale also won his class at the SCCA Regional event, driving a Ferrari 750 Monza. Weekend Schedule. Friday’s schedule feature three one-hour sessions for GTD competitors, beginning at 11:25 a.m., 1:55 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. (all times ET). Saturday opens with a 20-minute warm-up at 9:05 a.m., followed by a 15-minute GTD qualifying session at 9:35 a.m. The race takes the green flag at 3:10 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live on imsaradio.com. International viewers car see the race live on imsa.tv. The Northeast Grand Prix will be televised on a same-day delay Saturday on FS1, beginning at 4 p.m. ET.