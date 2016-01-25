25 gennaio 2016

Maranello, 25 January 2016 – Next weekend will see a great motorsport classic, the 24 Hours of Daytona. The race marks the beginning of the IMSA USCC championship and the debut of the new Ferrari 488 GTE. Three cars will compete in the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class race, while two 458 Italias will be ready at the off in the GT-Daytona (GTD) class. Experienced team. Risi Competizione has competed in endurance racing with Ferraris in America for many years. Olivier Beretta, Giancarlo Fisichella, Davide Rigon and Tony Vilander will be at the wheel of the 488 of the Texas based team. Beretta, in his eighth Daytona, won the 2000 race with a Dodge Viper for the Oreca team, coming fourth in 2013 with the Scuderia Corsa 458 Italia and fifth in 2012 with Risi Competizione. Rest of the crew. Giancarlo Fisichella and Davide Rigon are at respectively their fifth and third Daytonas, while Finland's Toni Vilander closes the quartet in the Ferrari 488 no. 62. Vilander came fifth in 2012 with Olivier Beretta and Andrea Bertolini. Fisichella and Vilander will compete in the whole of this year's IMSA United SportsCar Championship season with the GT-Le Mans class title their clear target.