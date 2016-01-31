31 gennaio 2016

Daytona Beach, 31 Jan 2016 - The 24 Hours of Daytona is nearing the halfway point, but the fight is still wide open in both GT categories (GT-Le Mans and GT-Daytona) with lots of cars bunched together at the front. GLTM. Ferrari is close on the heels of its rivals in the GTLM class, just a few tenths of a second off the leader, Nick Tandy in a Porsche. Russia's Viktor Shaytar recently took the wheel of car no. 72 (SMP Racing) setting an excellent pace, while Davide Rigon is in no. 62. One highlight to mention is the comeback by the crew of the 488 GTE no. 68 Scuderia Corsa, which started from the back of the grid, failed to obey a red light as it exited the pits and suffered a three-lap penalty. However, Alexandre Premat, Memo Rojas, Daniel Serra and Alessandro Pier Guidi did not lose heart and recently Premat, with the help of the frequent full-course cautions, has driven the car back into contention. GTD. Car no. 63 Scuderia Corsa is still in among the leaders in the GTD class, with Jeff Segal driving the 458 Italia into second behind the Porsche of Sven Muller. Car no. 51 Spirit of Race has continued to rise through the ranks, currently in fifth with Matteo Cressoni at the wheel.