01 agosto 2018

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (1 August 2018) – Ferrari will have a pair of strong contenders in Sunday’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America, Round 9 of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Two Ferrari 488 GT3 entries highlight the 13-car GT Daytona field, part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s 35 entries for the two-hour, 40-minute race on the scenic 14-turn, 4.048-mile layout. Scuderia Corsa Coming Off Podium Finish Scuderia Corsa has momentum on its side as it returns to action in the No. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3. Team regular Cooper MacNeil is scheduled to share the wheel with Ferrari Factory Driver Alessandro Pier Guidi, who will make the trip to Road America for the first time. The Scuderia Corsa, Weathertech Ferrari is coming off a third-place finish in the recent Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park. That was their second podium placement of the season after taking a solid second in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in March. MacNeil is fourth in the standings with 179 points, trailing third place by 15 points. Scuderia Corsa is also fourth in the team standings. Squadra Corse Garage Italia Francesco Piovanetti and Ozz Negri will co-drive for the second time this year in the No. 51 Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 GT3. The pair shared the car in the July 1 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, placing 18th in class at Watkins Glen International. Piovanetti ran 12th during his opening stint, but Negri was knocked off course by a Prototype as the incident led to its retirement. Weekend Schedule On-track activity begins with a pair of one-hour practice sessions on Friday, beginning at 11:15 a.m. and 4:10 p.m. (all times CT). Saturday opens with a one-hour session at 8:55 a.m. A 15-minute GTD qualifying session takes the green flag at 12:35 p.m. There will be a 20-minute warm-up on Sunday beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Continental Tire Road Race Showcase begins at 1:35 p.m. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.