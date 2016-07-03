03 luglio 2016

Watkins Glen, 3 July 2016 – After six hours of competition on the famed Watkins Glen International circuit, the Ferrari 488 GT3 has scored its second victory of the season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship. The no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 of Alessandro Balzan, Christina Nielsen and Jeff Segal was victorious the GT-Daytona class in Sunday’s Six Hours of the Glen. Qualified in fourth position by Nielsen, the Ferrari lost a lap in the middle stages of the race as the team was forced to make minor repairs. However, the team was able to regain the lead lap and contend for the finish in the latter stages of the race, with Balzan staying ahead of the field during the last restarts to take the victory. Eleven-point lead. This was the second victory of the season for the team, as Balzan, Nielsen and Segal teamed to win at the 12 Hours of Sebring while Balzan and Nielsen have added podium results at Laguna Seca and Detroit. They now enjoy an 13-point lead in the GT-Daytona drivers’ championship, while Ferrari is tied for the lead in the manufacturers championship with Porsche. GT-Le Mans. In the GT-LeMans class, the no. 68 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE finished in fifth position with the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE close behind in sixth. Alessandro Pier Guidi and Daniel Serra shared the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari, which lead for a portion of the race. Risi Competizione’s Ferrari 488 GTE, which finished in second place at the 24 Hours of Le Mans two weeks ago, ran as high as fourth position with drivers Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander. Class win went to the Ford of Ryan Briscoe and Richard Westbrook. The winners of the overall race were Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi and Felipe Albuquerque in the Action Express Racing Chevrolet. Destination Canada. The next round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship season will be this coming weekend, July 8-10 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada. Stay up to speed at @FerrariUSA and join the conversation with #FerrariGTRacing and #FerrariFirsts