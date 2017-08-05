05 agosto 2017

Plymouth, July 5 -- This weekend sees the IMSA SportsCar Championship compete at the famous 4.0-mile Road America circuit near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Qualifying. Held Saturday afternoon, qualifying for the Road Race Showcase saw Christina Nielsen qualify the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 in eighth position with a time of 2:07.477. The top eight cars in the GT-Daytona class were separated by less than a second. Nielsen and teammate Alessandro Balzan arrive at Road America with a strong 17-point lead in the GT-Daytona championship. Pole position was captured by Jeroen Mul in a Lamborghini Huracan GTD. Broadcast. Sunday's race will be shown live on FOX Sports 1 at 2:30 PM ET, and will be streamed live for international audiences at IMSA.com.