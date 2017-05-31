Detroit, 31 May 2017 –Scuderia Corsa drivers Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen have this year demonstrated the consistency and speed that earned them the 2016 IMSA GT-Daytona championship. After an early end to the season-opening 24 Hours of Daytona, Balzan and Nielsen have had three straight podiums - second place at Sebring and third places at Long Beach and Circuit of The Americas. This podium streak has bolstered their aspirations of a repeat title as they are now second in the drivers’ championship, and have enabled Ferrari to climb to second place in the manufacturer standings.
Belle Isle.
This weekend’s race venue of The Raceway at Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan brought Balzan and Nielsen a podium in 2016 and has brought Ferrari two victories previously (Risi Competizione in 2007 and Scuderia Corsa in 2014). With three podium finishes in four attempts at Detroit, including one victory, Scuderia Corsa has demonstrated a mastery of the challenging temporary circuit and it’s shorter-than-normal race distance of one hour and 40 minutes.
GTD only.
The IMSA race in Belle Isle will have only one GT class, with most of the GT-LeMans teams – including Risi Competizione – participating in this weekend’s test for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. At this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, Risi Competizione drivers Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander will be joined by Pierre Kaffer.
Then to Le Mans.
Both Balzan and Nielsen will depart Detroit immediately following Saturday’s race to take part in testing Sunday at Le Mans. Balzan will be taking part in his first Le Mans this year, while Nielsen will take part in her second.
Schedule.
Saturday’s IMSA Sports Car Championship race from The Raceway at Belle Isle will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 on Saturday, June 3 at 12:30 PMET on FOX Sports 2. Qualifying will be streamed on Friday, June 2 at 4:45 PM ET on IMSA.tv. Live radio coverage of the race will be available on IMSA Radio at imsa.com
