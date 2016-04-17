17 aprile 2016

Long Beach, 16 April 2016 – The new Ferrari 488 GTE scored its first podium finish worldwide during Saturday’s IMSA SportsCar Championship race on the streets of Long Beach. Risi Competizione. The no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE driven by Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander put in a consistent, mistake-free effort in Saturday afternoon’s 100-minute race. Starting from eighth position, Fisichella passed several other GT-LM competitors in the race’s early stages and a fast Risi Competizione pit stop set up Vilander to make it to third place at the checkered flag in the race that was won by Patrick Pilet and Nick Tandy (Porsche) in front of championship leaders Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner (Chevrolet). Scuderia Corsa. The other Ferrari in the field, the no. 68 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE driven by Alessandro Balzan and Daniel Serra, finished in sixth position after a rather than trouble-free race. The overall win was took by Jordan and Ricky Taylor on the Chevrolet. Next race is Laguna Seca, from April 29 to May 1.