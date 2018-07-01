01 luglio 2018

1 July 2018 (Watkins Glen, NY) - All three Ferraris survived a first lap incident in the narrow essess section of the historic Watkins Glen circuit. Overly aggressive prototypes paid the price for putting a tire on the curbs which caused a sequence of half-spins that almost blocked the circuit, but thankfully, all three Ferraris made it through cleanly. Jeff Segal in the Scuderia Corsa No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3 car leads the Ferrari challenge in 5th, just 6 seconds behind the leader in the GT-Daytona class. Competing only in the North American Endurance Cup races, the No. 64 Ferrari with Bill Sweedler at the wheel is running in 14th and will look to move forward through the field as the race wears on. Ferrari Challenge pilot, Francesco Piovanetti is at the helm of the Spirit of Race No. 51, running in 17th.