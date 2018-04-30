30 aprile 2018

April 30, 2018 (Englewood Cliffs, N.J.) – After a four-year absence, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend as the series stages the third round of competition for the GT-Daytona Class. The two hour, forty-minute race is the first sprint event of the 2018 season after opening the year with the 24 and 12 hour races at Daytona and Sebring. The no. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3 of Cooper MacNeil and Alessandro Balzan will carry the flag for Ferrari as the duo enter the event riding the momentum of their impressive run to the Sebring podium in March. Cooper in particular will have a heavy dose of Ferrari this weekend as he simultaneously competes in the Ferrari Challenge weekend at Laguna Seca. Both drivers have previous experience at the track, with Balzan scoring sixth in his 2013 debut at the circuit on board a Ferrari on his way to the GT Class championship. For MacNeil, his most recent top-level race outing at Mid-Ohio was in 2012. The entry list reveals the GT-Daytona field is once again large and competitive, with talented drivers and experienced teams making it a fight for top results. Racing for Scuderia Corsa, Balzan and MacNeil enter the weekend fourth in the championship and will look to move up as the duo target a second consecutive GT-Daytona championship for Ferrari. The race will air on FS2 starting at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 6.