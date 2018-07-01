01 luglio 2018

1 July 2018 (Watkins Glen, NY) Consistent green-flag running has been kind to the three Ferraris entered in the 6 Hours at Watkins Glen. Under absolutely sweltering heat, all three teams have improved upon their starting position, and moved themselves into contention as the race passes the half-way mark. In the No. 63 car, Jeff Segal handed off to Cooper MacNeil who completed just over an hour behind the wheel before handing off to Gunnar Jeanette. The Scuderia Corsa powered machine has been exceptionally consistent throughout the race, running a strategy that has them pitting in slightly different windows than the lead trio of cars. That has seen them run has high as second position as the lead group cycles through their pitstops. Just before the three hour mark, Gunnar came back into the box and handed back over to Jeff Segal, with the pit stop dropping them back to 7th. The No. 64 car opened the race with a lengthy stint from Bill Sweedler, who then handed off to Frank Montecalvo. The team has gained ground since the start, and are now running in 10th. The Spirit of Race No. 51 entry elected to do a long opening stint with Ferrari Challenge pilot, Francisco Piovanetti, who unfortunately lost a lap to the leaders in GTD. That long opening stint, however, will allow the team to run Ozz Negri and Ferrari factory driver Daniel Serra for more time as the race wears on. At the 3hr mark they run in 13th position with Daniel Serra at the wheel.