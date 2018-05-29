29 maggio 2018

DETROIT, Mich. (29 May 2018) – Ferrari will hit the streets this weekend with the Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear sprint event marking the fourth race of the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Saturday’s 100-minute event will join the Verizon IndyCar Series in the Detroit Grand Prix on the 14-turn, 2.3-mile temporary circuit at Belle Isle Park. Ferrari will be represented in the GT Daytona field by the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 driven by Cooper MacNeil and Jeff Segal. MacNeil is fourth in the GTD point standings after three races, with their best finish second in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. Segal is stepping in for Alessandro Balzan, who had a minor medical procedure and is sitting out the event weekend. Both Segal and MacNeil will leave directly for Le Mans after the race to prepare for the 24 Hour with the traditional Test Day on Sunday. "It is tough that Ale (Balzan) won’t drive this weekend but I know that Jeff (Segal) will do a great job," MacNeil said. "Jeff has been with us for every race this year and has a great feel for the team, the data, and the car. It will be a good warm-up for him as we also have the official Le Mans practice day on Sunday. Detroit is a great street course. It actually has a few passing sections and with a good downforce set-up that the Scuderia Corsa guys have for the WeatherTech Ferrari, we are looking to have a good run this weekend. It is going to be a long and fun weekend, with the Detroit street race on Saturday and Le Mans practice just hours after on Sunday." IMSA WeatherTech Championship on-track activity opens with Friday practice at 8:15 a.m. ET and 1:05 p.m. ET, followed by GTD qualifying at 5:20 p.m. ET. Saturday’s schedule begins with a 20-minute warm-up at 8 a.m., with the green flag at 12:40 p.m. The race will be televised live on FS2, beginning Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.