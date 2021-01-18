Scuderia Corsa went through a season of challenges and complications, memorable victories and disappointments. At its best, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 63 was unbeatable in the GT Daytona class, and the team wrote another chapter in the history of Ferrari triumphs with victory in the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta thanks to Cooper MacNeil, Alessandro Balzan and Jeff Westphal. Previously, the team had finished on the podium in the Sebring 240, demonstrating the competitiveness of the crew of MacNeil and Toni Vilander that drove it for most of the season. Brilliant episodes were followed by unluckier races with contacts getting in the way of podiums like at Laguna Seca. Despite this, the team fought until the end in the Endurance Cup. In the last race of the season, the 12 Hours of Sebring, the team was on course to win the title, but a multiple contact shattered the dream. Risi Competizione’s participation in the Daytona 24 Hours was instead not lucky, with the 488 GTE of Pier Guidi, Calado, Rigon and Serra forced to retire just over an hour from the end of the race after a tyre exploded damaging the bodywork.

