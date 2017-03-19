19 marzo 2017

Sebring, 18 March 2017 – The checkered flag has fallen after 12 hours of racing on the bumpy former airfield of Sebring International Raceway, with one Ferrari securing a podium finish for Maranello. GT-LeMans. The no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari rose from its starting position of tenth to threaten for the class lead throughout the race. On the final lap, James Calado executed a pass for third place which put the Risi Competizione Ferrari that he shared with Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander onto the podium. GT-LeMans was won by the no. 3 Corvette. GT-Daytona. Also starting tenth, the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 driven by Alessandro Balzan, Matteo Cressoni and Christina Nielsen led throughout the race and finished in second position. First in class was the no. 33 Mercedes AMG GT3.