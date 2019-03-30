HubAuto Qualifies for Pole Shootout at Laguna Seca

HubAuto and its three drivers have qualified for the pole shootout for the California 8 Hour race at Laguna Seca. The qualifying format meant times from all three drivers were critically important as the best laps from each driver were averaged together to create the final rankings.

Strong Line Up Delivers. The three HubAuto Corsa drivers all set lap times that were within a couple of tenths of each other. Nick Forester ultimately took the fastest time of the trip with a 1:23.659 in the second of three qualifying sessions, beating out Ferrari factory pilot Miguel Molina. Miguel set his time in the third and final session, with a best time of 1:23.757. Tim Slade was the first to hit the track and also posted the slowest time of the three, but was only four tenths away from Nick with a 1:24.046.

Schedule. HubAuto will return to the circuit at 3:40pm where they will compete with the nine other fastest teams to set the pole sitter for tomorrow’s 8 hour main event.