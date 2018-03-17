17 marzo 2018

After early drama, the 12 Hours of Sebring has settled down into a three-hour-long green flag period. Weather remains hot and virtually cloud-free, challenging drivers and teams alike. GTLM. Toni Vilander took over from James Calado after about an hour and a half of running. The Ferrari 488 GTE’s pace has been very strong after falling back in the pack at the beginning of the race. As the pitstops continued to cycle, it became clear that Toni had thrust himself among the lead four group. Over the duration of his stint, the Risi Competitzione car firmly established itself as a car with front-running pace. Toni handed the car over to Alessandro Pier Guidi who again demonstrated front-running pace. A caution flag caused by a fan’s tent being blown onto the racing surface put temporary pause on the racing action. GTD. Gunnar Jeanette subbed in for Cooper MacNeil in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa GT3 Ferrari and was able to haul the car up to 5th position. The Scuderia Corsa team has also begun to play a strategy game, subbing Gunnar for Cooper MacNeil again as the team worked to complete the minimum drive-time requirement for Cooper. Alessandro Balzan is now at the helm, running in 7th position. The No. 51 Spirit of Race car is working to recover ground after going a lap down at the very first lap of the race. Daniel Serra took over and did a mammoth stint to work to close the gap. Paul Dalla Lana took over right as the clock ticked over to 8 hours to go, with the car still one lap down and in 16th position.