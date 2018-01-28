28 gennaio 2018

Daytona, 27 Jan 2018 - Night has fallen at the 24 Hours at Daytona after 4 hours of running. The No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari, driven by Gunnar Jeanette is leading the Ferrari charge from 8th place. He leads the No. 51 Spirit of Race car, now driven by Mathias Lauda in his first stint of the race. The No. 64 Ferrari, also powered by Scuderia Corsa is running 11th. All three cars, however are running on the lead lap. Further back, the No. 82 Ferrari, entered by Risi Competizione is 21 laps down. The car spent nearly 30 minutes behind the wall due to an earlier problem. The car is now being driven by former Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli competitor, Martin Fuentes. GTLM. Alessandro Pier Guidi has taken over from James Calado and has driven the car up to 6th position. The car, however, suffered a puncture in the 3rd hour and had to make an unscheduled pit stop which left the car on the tail end of the lead lap.