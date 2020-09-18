Historical Hyperpole for Ledogar

Côme Ledogar at the wheel of the Luzich Racing 488 GTE has clinched a historic pole position destined to go down in the annals of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The French driver covered the 13-kilometre Circuit de La Sarthe track in 3'51"266, the fastest in LMGTE Am class.

“Winning pole is a fantastic feeling!”, Ledogar said. “I love driving this car so much that I am delighted to be back on track at the wheel of a Ferrari. I was lucky to be able to use two sets of tyres and not run into any traffic in my attempts. It is a pole that will make history because it is the first Hyperpole session in the 24 Hours. The car was perfect, and the team did brilliantly to tune it to perfection, tyre pressure included. It is a long lap at Le Mans, so it is very difficult not to make mistakes along its 13 kilometres”.