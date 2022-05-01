Historic win for Ferrari in the GT World Challenge Europe

For the first time in GT World Challenge Europe history, a Ferrari claimed the win in a Sprint Cup race, a championship in which it has usually competed in the Silver and Pro-Am classes.

The triumph at Brands Hatch for Ulysse de Pauw and Pierre Alexandre Jean behind the wheel of AF Corse's Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 sees a new page inscribed into the Prancing Horse racing history books. In spite of being Silver Cup entries, the duo nevertheless took the overall win as well as the class victory after a flawless race in which their leadership was never in question. After taking a surprise pole position, de Pauw edged away in the opening stages of the race before handing over to his team-mate at the mandatory pit-stop. The Frenchman, in an intense finale, held onto the lead whilst staying out of trouble and fending off assaults from reigning champion Dries Vanthoor and from Raffaele Marciello, second and third at the finish line respectively. In the Pro-Am class, victory went to the Ferrari driven by Hugo Delacour and Cedric Sbirrazzuoli, accompanied on the podium by the sister car handled by Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels, third.



In the second race, run on damp asphalt due to rain immediately prior to the start, de Pauw and Jean gave a repeat performance in Silver class, finishing fifth overall. In Pro-Am class, second place went to Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels.

