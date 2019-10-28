Hella Pagid makes it four-in-a-row to close the VLN season

Nürburg 28 ottobre 2019

A fourth consecutive win for the 458 Italia GT3 of Hella Pagid - r acing o ne in the VLN, the championship held exclusively on the Nordschleife, the north ring of the Nürburgring circuit. The crew consisting of Christian Kohlhaas, Stephan Köhler and Nikolaj Rogivue crossed the finish-line in first place in the SP8 category, clinching a fine overall tenth place at the end of the 44th DMV Münsterlandpokal, the ninth and final round of the series. The extraordinary string of results, from mid-season onwards, achieved by the Ferrari crew, was not enough however to see them replicate last year’s title victory, falling just 4.59 points short of the feat. The result brings down the curtain on the 2019 VLN season in which Ferrari claimed five class victories. In addition to the four wins scooped by Hella Pagid in the SP8 class, can be added that of the Octane 126 crew, made up of Bjorn Grossmann, Simon Trummer and Jonathan Hirschi, who were able to snatch the triumph in the SPX class on the third calendar date.