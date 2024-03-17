Hear From the Drivers and Teams at Sebring

After 12 hours of close and hard racing at Sebring, two Ferrari teams stood on the podium. In GTD Pro, it was Risi Competizione that secured second place amidst late race drama and action. While it was Cetilar Racing that secured second in the GTD category. Lets hear from the drivers as they recount another Sebring classic.

Davide Rigon, Risi Competizione: “It was an amazing race. We finished in an amazing way. We were close to winning, and that was fantastic. Overall today was a positive day. Thanks to the team who did an amazing job and didn’t make any mistakes. I have to say thanks to Daniel for flying at the end and doing a superb job. Even though the Lexus overtook him it was an amazing job! James drove well too. We will enjoy the second place and get ready for next time.”

Daniel Serra, Risi Competizione: “Of course I feel a bit strange. We were leading and then I lost the lead and was back to P4, and then back to P2. There was a lot of fighting. It was a nice stint. Winning Daytona and finishing P2 here at Sebring is a good start of the season.”

James Calado, Risi Competizione: “It was a hectic race and full of typical IMSA action, which is nice and exciting. To finish P2 is obviously a great result but we wanted to win and came really close. Daniel did an amazing job, as did Davide, and I think everyone is really happy.”

Antonio Fuoco, Cetilar Racing: “Tough one to be honest. I think we did some mistakes at the beginning. We did our balance for the end of the race and the cool conditions and I think it worked quite well. I think today we did the maximum. It was the best we could do. We should be pretty happy. Thanks to the team for the hard work and I think it’s a big payoff from what we lost at Daytona.”

Alessio Rovera, Triarsi Competizione: “I’m a bit disappointed, because we can fight. The leaders were there. We would like to fight, but we had this problem with the front lights. However, it was a great job from the team. The car was good. We still have some work to do, but honestly, I’m happy about the guys. Onofrio [Triarsi] and Charlie [Scardina] did an amazing job. Now we just need a bit of luck.”

Onofrio Triarsi, Triarsi Competizione: "We got off to a good start. Our main thing was points for the championship. We secured points at four hours with second place and we got points for third at the eight-hour mark, so that puts us second overall in the championship. For us, it’s the long game. We still have three more races. We just need some of this luck to turn around in our favor.”

Cedric Sbirrazzuoli, Conquest Racing: “Until the end we were not too bad, but then we had a drive-through penalty for pit lane infringement. But I think in the end, we didn’t really have the pace to fight for anything.”