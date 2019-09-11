HB Racing targets repeat at Hockenheim

After the two rounds at the Nürburgring in August, the ADAC GT Masters stays in Germany, at Hockenheim, for its penultimate round.

Top five at the ‘Ring. The cars of this spectacular championship return to the fray for two one-hour races on the track built in 1932 and substantially redesigned in 2002. As usual, Luca Ludwig and Sebastian Asch will represent the Prancing Horse at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of HB Racing. The Austrian team is back from an excellent weekend at the Nürburgring, where the pair secured a seventh and fifth place, their best result of the season.

Programme. The team aims to build on this, during a weekend that kicks off on Friday with the first free practice, followed on Saturday by the qualifying session and Race-1 at 2:45 pm local time. On Sunday, however, the second race follows the morning qualifying session, with the green light going off at 1:05 pm.