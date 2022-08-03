Harmony Racing aims for title in China Endurance Championship

Harmony Racing, the first Ferrari GT3 customer team in Chinese Mainland, will take on the challenge of China Endurance Championship Round 1 at Ningbo International Circuit this weekend. The team based in Ningbo is ready to strive for the overall victory at home ground with No. 488 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 and Pro-Pro drivers’ combination.

Alex Jiatong Liang, the Chinese driver who raced in Europe for many years, will partner Swiss sportscar veteran and former World Endurance Championship class champion Alexandre Imperatori. Both drivers are going to take the wheel of the Prancing Horse for the first time. Harmony Racing is going to be the first team to participate in the series with a Ferrari model.

“It’s a great honor to join Harmony Racing this season”, said Alex Jiatong Liang, “and take the wheel of a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the China Endurance Championship. After testing with the team, I feel the way Harmony Racing works is very much in line with international standards. The team is well organized and has clear objectives so I’m very happy to be working with them. For the upcoming 2022 season, we will keep head down and try to score as many points as we can in every race to run for the title”. “I’m delighted to be joining Harmony Racing for this assault on the China Endurance Championship!”, echoed Alexandre Imperatori. “The team is new but there is a lot of professionalism and a strong desire for success so all the ingredients are here for a great season together. It’s been a long wait for the racing to start and I can’t wait to get going this weekend. Thanks to Harmony for their trust, I look forward to a successful season ahead”.

David Chen, Team Principal of Harmony Racing, commented: “We are happy to be the first Ferrari GT3 customer team in China Endurance Championship. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 is a fascinating and distinctive car, also a challenging one, but we will be able to show the unparalleled performance of the Prancing Horse in this race after more than six months of preparation. The lineup of Alexandre Imperatori and Jiatong Liang is undoubtedly one of the strongest pairing in CEC this year and they will show us together the true power we can do!”