Post-race comments, 1000 Km of Paul Ricard

It was an intense, exhausting race only decided in the final moments, with dramatic changes in the rankings and the satisfaction of a fantastic victory for Sky Tempesta Racing.

Chris Froggatt, Sky Tempesta Racing #93: “It’s an incredible achievement. It was a really tough race where we had to serve a penalty at the start and lost a lot of time in the pits. The team worked excellently, and we couldn’t have asked for a better conclusion”.

Davide Rigon, Iron Lynx #71: “We gave it our all. It was a very tough race. We suffered from the heat, and the car was difficult to drive. I must say that the others struggled too. The whole team did a great job. We will have to analyse the pit stops because maybe we were slow, but, in any case, we secured important points”.



Callum Ilott, Iron Lynx #71: “It was a challenging race, and I realise we need to improve. We all gave it our best and achieved excellent results this weekend. As for my first night race, I’m delighted with how it went because it was really a wonderful experience that I learned a lot from.”