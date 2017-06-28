28 giugno 2017

Maranello, 27 June 2017 - The third round of the GT Sports Club championship took place last weekend, with two wins for Ferrari in the Iron Cup class thanks to an on fire Klaus-Dieter Frers. Race-1. In the Qualifying Race, Frers in the 488 GT3 of Artenga Rennsport and Stephen Earle, with the 458 Italia GT3 of Kessel Racing, put on quite a show. The two battled it out wheel-to wheel for the entire race, with just over a second between them at the finish. Third place also went to a Ferrari, the 488 GT3 of Louis-Philippe Soenen who was driving in the colours of AF Corse. Race-2. The 488 of Frers was significantly faster than Earle's car in the Main Race, to the extent that the German won with a gap of over seven seconds. Anthony Pons was overall winner in both races with the Mercedes of Akka ASP. Earle still tops the championship standings but his advantage is now down to just three points. Soenen came third. Next round is at the end of July at Spa-Francorchamps.