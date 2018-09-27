27 settembre 2018

Barcelona - Capping off another thrilling Blancpain GT Sports Club season is the final round at Barcelona, with 18 entries from six manufacturers set to tackle the famous Spanish Grand Prix venue this weekend. With Karim Ojjeh (#2 Boutsen Ginion BMW) wrapping up both the Overall and Titanium Cup titles at the Hungaroring, all eyes are on the Iron Cup battle between Klaus Dieter Frers, on the #3 Artega Rennsport Ferrari 488 GT3, and Stephen Earle on the #111 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. Usual duel. It’s a role reversal from last season, as the German holds a slim seven-point advantage over his American counterpart, with the famous Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya acting as the final battleground for the long-time rivals for the second consecutive campaign. Other Ferrari drivers. After a strong showing in the previous two events, Mario Cordoni (#70 AF Corse 488 GT3) is up to second in the overall championship and will look to defend that position from Coach McKansy (#17 HP Racing International Lamborghini) and the returning Luigi Lucchini, driving the #7 BMS Scuderia Italia Ferrari 458 Italia GT3, who heads to Spain with three wins in four appearances this season. Behind them, Patrick Van Glabeke (#488 AF Corse 488 GT3) is chasing his first win of 2018, after a campaign riddled with misfortune. One to watch this weekend will be Angélique Detavernier, on the #55 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3, who has shown blistering pace in recent rounds and will certainly be after her first series podium. At AF Corse, Frederic Fangio (#53 458 Italia GT3) joins Angélique Detavernier, Mario Cordoni, Patrick Van Glabeke and Louis-Philippe Soenen (#50 Ferrari 488 GT3), who sits third in the Iron Cup. Schedule. The Blancpain GT Sports Club is supporting the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup finale this weekend. The races, at 3.30 pm on Saturday and at 12.05 pm on Sunday, will be streamed live on the GTWorld YouTube channel, on the Blancpain GT Sports Club website and on the Facebook page of the championship.