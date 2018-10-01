01 ottobre 2018

Barcelona - In the final race of 2018, the Blancpain GT Sports Club Iron Cup champion was finally crowned, with Stephen Earle (#111 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3) taking a commanding class victory in the Barcelona Main Race ahead of long-time rival Klaus-Dieter Frers (#3 Artega Rennsport Ferrari 488 GT3). Thrilling race. It was a thrilling race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, as Patrick Van Glabeke (#488 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3) scored a deserved first victory of the season, with Qualifying Race winner Coach McKansy’s (#17 HP Racing International Lamborghini) second-place finish good enough for runner-up in the final drivers’ standings. The German also took victory in the Titanium Cup, meaning he jumps Mario Cordoni for second in the class standings following his strongest Blancpain GT Sports Club campaign yet. Stunning getaway. Starting the Barcelona Main Race from the second row of the grid, Patrick Van Glabeke made another stunning getaway, taking both Coach McKansy and Karim Ojjeh (#2 Boutsen Ginion BMW) on the run up to Turn 1. The race started to settle in and Stephen Earle and Klaus Dieter Frers soon found themselves separated by just three-seconds in fifth and sixth respectively, with 30 minutes of the race still to go. Next London. At the front, Patrick Van Glabeke was unchallenged for the remainder of the race and took an emphatic victory ahead of Coach McKansy and Luigi Lucchini, whose 15 points weren’t quite enough to claim third in the Overall Drivers’ Championship. Stephen Earle and Klaus Dieter Frers continued to trade fast lap times, but the American ultimately finished ahead, equalling his best finish of the season in fourth with the German fifth. Earle, as well as the first three drivers of all the classes, will receive their official trophies at the 2018 SRO Awards Ceremony in London on November 24.