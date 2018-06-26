26 giugno 2018

Misano Adriatico, 25 June 2018 - Ferrari and its customer teams dominated the Misano Adriatico leg of the GT Sports Club championship. Luigi Lucchini, with the 458 Italia GT3 of BMS Scuderia Italia, controlled both races as did Klaus-Dieter Frers in the Iron Cup with the 488 GT3 of Artega Rennsport. Overall. Lucchini was unrivalled all weekend, leading from the first session to the last race. Lucchini finished Race-1 5.4 seconds in front of the Lamborghini of HP Racing International driven by Coach McKansy and 5.6 seconds ahead of the Ferrari 488 GT3 of AF Corse driven by Patrick Van Glabecke. Lucchini was even more dominant the next day, beating championship leader Karim Ojjeh (BMW Boutsen Ginion) by 12.8 seconds. Iron Cup. As usual, the Iron Cup battle was an all-Ferrari affair. Klaus-Dieter Frers imitated Lucchini in every respect, ruling the roost in this special category. On both days Frers finished ahead of arch rival Stephen Earle (488 GT3 of Kessel Racing) and Louis Philippe Soenen in the 488 GT3 of AF Corse. The next round is at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of July as part of the 24 Hours weekend on the Belgian track.