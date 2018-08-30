30 agosto 2018

Maranello, 30 August 2018 - With the summer break now drawing to a close, the Blancpain GT Sports Club returns this weekend to Budapest, Hungary. Twelve entries from five manufacturers including Ferrari head to the Hungaroring for the 2018 season’s penultimate round, with the overall, Titanium Cup and Iron Cup championships all up for grabs. Overall. Boutsen Ginion’s Karim Ojjeh holds a 51-point advantage over AF Corse’s Mario Cordoni (#70 Ferrari 488 GT3) in the overall standings. The battle behind is sure to go down to the wire though, with Coach McKansy (#17 HP Racing International) and last year’s Hungarian Qualifying Race-winner Patrick Van Glabeke (#488 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3) both hoping for a strong result at the 4.380-meter circuit, as they look to launch themselves into second-place contention. AF Corse’s Angélique Detavernier (#55 Ferrari 488 GT3) will be one to watch, having shown impressive pace last time out. Iron Cup. Four Iron Cup entries also make up the grid, with class leader Klaus-Dieter Frers (#3 Artega Rennsport Ferrari 488 GT3) looking likely to regain the title, having lost out by just one point to Stephen Earle (#111 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3) last year. The American is best positioned to put a stopper in his rival’s efforts, but will have to watch out behind from Louis-Philippe Soenen (#50 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3), who may still cause an upset. Schedule. Both practice sessions, qualifying and the 25-minute Qualifying Race will all take place on Saturday, with the 40-minute Main Race getting underway on Sunday morning. Both races will be available on the website of the championship.