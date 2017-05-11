11 maggio 2017

Silverstone, 11 May 2017 – Eight Ferrari cars will line up for the second round of the GT Sports Club championship at Silverstone on Saturday. They will be competing in two races and three different categories. AF Corse. Amato Ferrari's AF Corse will be the best-represented team with four cars on the Silverstone grid. Louis Philip Soenen, also racing in the Iron Cup for drivers over 60, and Patrick Van Glabecke will be on track with a 488 GT3, while Christoph Ulrich will be driving a 458 Italia GT3. Then finally, a 458 Challenge EVO will be competing in the newly introduced Cup Class category for cars created for single-make championships. Howard Blank will be at the wheel of this car. Kessel Racing. Three 458 Italia GT3s will be competing under the banner of Ronnie Kessel's Kessel Racing team, all in the hands of experienced Ferrari Challenge Europe drivers: Alexis De Bernardi and Fons Scheltema, who next week will be racing in the Prancing Horse's single-make competition in Valencia, and Stephen Earle who won the Main Race in the Iron Cup class at Misano Adriatico, in the first round of the season. Solo. Then finally there’s the 488 GT3 of the Artega Rennsport driven by Klaus-Dieter Frers, who is also competing in the Iron Cup. The Qualifying Race will kick off on Saturday at 12:10 pm GMT (1:10 pm CET) while the Main Race is scheduled for 5:20 pm GMT (6:20 pm CET).